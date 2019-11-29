Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as questionable
Dorsett (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The same applies to Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle), though we're pretty sure that Edelman will play. Meanwhile, Dorsett appears to be on track to suit up after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol and Sanu seems to be trending in the right direction. Assuming he does return to the mix this weekend, Dorsett seems likely to see enough looks to merit deep-league PPR consideration, plus he's also a candidate to score, having made five trips to the end zone in nine contests to date.
