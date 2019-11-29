Play

Bulaga (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bulaga suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of Week 12's loss to the 49ers but was able to turn in two limited practices during the week. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team would monitor the 30-year-old for soreness Saturday before making a decision about his status against the Giants.

