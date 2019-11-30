Play

Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Brown put in two full practices during the week before popping up on the injury report Friday as a non-participant. David Sharpe (calf) does not have an injury designation and would be in line to replace the 26-year-old if he is forced to sit out.

