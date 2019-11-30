Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable

Thielen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

Thielen managed to practice two of the three days this week which would seem to suggest he's on track to potentially return from his two-game absence, further reinforcing a quote earlier in the week which hinted Thielen's availability would not come down to a game-time decision. While the 29-year-old was coy in regards to his availability after being pressed by reporters, it seems entirely possible fantasy owners will need to continually check in on Thielen's status leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m ET kickoff.

