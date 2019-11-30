Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable
Thielen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Seahawks.
Thielen managed to practice two of the three days this week which would seem to suggest he's on track to potentially return from his two-game absence, further reinforcing a quote earlier in the week which hinted Thielen's availability would not come down to a game-time decision. While the 29-year-old was coy in regards to his availability after being pressed by reporters, it seems entirely possible fantasy owners will need to continually check in on Thielen's status leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m ET kickoff.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Participating in practice Saturday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not sure if he'll play•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Returns to practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back on the field Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...