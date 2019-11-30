Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: All systems go
Hollister (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While Luke Willson is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, it's Hollister who appears fully healthy heading into a pivotal prime-time affair against the Vikings. The 26-year-old, along with the rest of the Seahawks' receiving options, was kept in check in Week 12, but prior to that Hollister recorded 17 receptions, 137 receiving yards and three touchdowns over a four-week stretch during the middle of the season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Limited in practice again•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Has toe injury•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Dealing with sore foot•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Disappointing performance•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Locked in for key role•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Makes one-handed TD catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...