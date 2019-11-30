Hollister (toe) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While Luke Willson is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, it's Hollister who appears fully healthy heading into a pivotal prime-time affair against the Vikings. The 26-year-old, along with the rest of the Seahawks' receiving options, was kept in check in Week 12, but prior to that Hollister recorded 17 receptions, 137 receiving yards and three touchdowns over a four-week stretch during the middle of the season.