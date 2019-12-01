Play

Steelers' James Conner: Inactive Sunday

Conner (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

With Conner still sidelined, Benny Snell profiles as the team's lead back in Week 13 after rushing 21 times for 98 yards in last weekend's 16-10 win over the Bengals. Meanwhile, Jaylen Samuels should see his share of work Sunday as a pass catcher out of the Steelers' backfield. Additionally, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds could also factor into the team's Conner-replacement plan against Cleveland.

