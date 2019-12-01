Play

Campbell (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

With Campbell still out Sunday, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson will continue to see added snaps at wide receiver for the Colts, with T.Y. Hilton (calf) out and Devin Funchess (collarbone) still on IR.

