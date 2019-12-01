Play

Burns (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Burns missed last week's game against the Bengals, and was a surprise scratch for this week considering he logged a full practice Friday. With the 24-year-old still not ready to return to the lineup, look for Mike Hilton to see a bump in reps in Burns' stead.

