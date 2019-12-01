Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active
Edelman (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Texans.
As expected, Edelman will continue to tough it out through his shoulder issue Sunday and should remain a favored target of QB Tom Brady in Week 13. He's logged double-digit looks in each of his last six games and overall has seen 112 targets (resulting in 76 catches for 809 yards and four TDs) through 11 contests to date.
