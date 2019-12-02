Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies another touchdown

Allen caught all six of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

Allen rebounded from a four-catch, 18-yard outing against the Broncos in Week 4, taking advantage of broken coverage from cornerback Chris Harris to record his second straight game with at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. A possible change at quarterback is about the only thing stopping Allen at this point, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com suggested the Chargers may look to bench Philip Rivers in the event the team continues to struggle.