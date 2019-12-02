Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three catches in win

McDonald had three receptions for 21 yards in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

This was yet another lackluster performance for McDonald although he made the most of his limited opportunities. Targeted just three times he now has four or fewer targets in seven games this season. Pittsburgh travels to Arizona in Week 14 and faces a defense that has yielded 13 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. McDonald could score but has done so only once in the past nine games and is a risky fantasy play.