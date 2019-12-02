Gay drilled field-goal attempts of 25 and 37 yards and made both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Gay bounced back from having missed three extra-point attempts versus the Falcons in Week 12 win, putting together his third perfect performance over the last four games. A couple of typical rookie hiccups aside, Gay has converted an impressive 88.5 percent of 26 field-goal attempts on the campaign, including four of five tries from 50 yards or longer. The rookie will look to keep his strong numbers up against the Colts in Week 14.