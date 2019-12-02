Hopkins converted three of four field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Hopkins had a 49-yard field goal blocked heading into halftime, but he still made attempts from 25, 36 and 42 yards. The 29-year-old has three-plus field-goal attempts in four of the last five games, as the Redskins continue to struggle finishing drives. Hopkins is 19-for-24 on field goals and has yet to miss an extra point on 12 tries.