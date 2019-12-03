Play

Warner recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed across 65 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Warner has been all over the field this month -- as he recorded his fourth-straight double-digit tackle performance. He leads the team with 92 tackles this season and will look to add to the count Sunday against the Saints.

