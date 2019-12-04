Play

Matthews recorded two tackles (both solo) and one sack during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Matthews is enjoying a strong debut season in Los Angeles, and he's now up to eight sacks across nine contests. The veteran linebacker plays a key role in the Rams' pass rush across from Dante Fowler. He's set for a divisional tilt against the Seahawks in Week 14.

