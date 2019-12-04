Play

Bailey made his only field-goal attempt but missed one of his four extra-point tries in Monday night's 37-30 loss to the Seahawks.

Bailey converted from 47 yards on his field goal but went wide left on his final extra-point effort, leaving the Vikings behind by four at a crucial time in the fourth quarter. Through 12 games, Bailey has now compiled 81 points, placing 15th among kickers league-wide.

