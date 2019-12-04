Play

McCoy (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCoy dealt with knee and quadriceps injuries ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Redskins, and he suffered an ankle injury during the contest. The veteran defensive end is still hurting to start the week, but he'll look to get back on the practice field by Friday and suit up Sunday against the Falcons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories