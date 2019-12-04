Redskins' Paul Richardson: No practice reps Wednesday
Richardson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Richardson has been tending to a hamstring injury since the Redskins' Week 10 bye, containing him to 15 offensive snaps Week 12 against the Lions and no other game action otherwise. He's not setting himself up to make a return Sunday at Green Bay, but two practices remain for him to do just that.
