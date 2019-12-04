Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs limited practice
Beckham (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As has been the case the last couple of weeks, Beckham's practice reps were managed Wednesday, but he should be fine for Sunday's game against Cincinnati and seems likely to approach that contest minus an injury designation. Beckham will look to bounce back from a three-catch, 29-yard effort (in Week 13) this weekend against the 1-11 Bengals, who are fresh off their first win of the season. While there's little doubt about the wideout's status for Sunday's contest, QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a hand injury that has thus far prevented him from throwing this week.
