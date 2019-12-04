Play

Conley was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Conley appears to have picked up an ankle issue during Week 13's loss to the Buccaneers, during which he hauled in four of five targets for 57 yards. There's not yet any reason to worry that the speedy wideout is in danger of missing any time, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. Conley offers the Jaguars' offense a key downfield threat, so his availability would be a notable boon for rookie signal-caller Gardner Minshew.

