Jets' Sam Darnold: Practices fully
Darnold (knee/thumb) practiced fully Wednesday.
Darnold is a little banged up in advance of Sunday's game against the 3-9 Dolphins, but his full practice participation Wednesday signals that his Week 14 status isn't in doubt. The quarterback -- who had built up some positive momentum in Weeks 11 and 12 -- will thus look to bounce back from his 239-yard, zero-touchdown effort in last weekend's 22-6 loss to the previously winless Bengals,
