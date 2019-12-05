Play

Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul once again begins the week as a non-participant as he continues to manage the knee injury. The veteran pass rusher seems likely to return to practice by the end of the week and be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Colts.

