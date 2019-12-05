Play

Spain was held out of Thursday's practice due to an illness, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The starting left guard still has plenty of time to get ready for Sunday's big showdown against the Ravens, though a return to practice in some fashion Friday would give the Bills' running game a little more certainty heading into Week 14.

