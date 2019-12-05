Play

Graham (calf/wrist) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Graham is following the same practice regimen (DNP/LP) as he did last week, which culminated with a 'limited' listing Friday and no designation for the Packers' Week 13 visit to the Giants. Assuming the preceding comes to pass this week, he should receive the highest share of offensive snaps among the team's tight ends Sunday versus the Redskins ahead of Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.

