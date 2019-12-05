Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice Thursday

Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Smith-Schuster is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals come Friday, and in that scenario James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Tevin Jones would head the Steelers' Week 14 wideout corps.

