Patriots' Tom Brady: Limited at practice Thursday

Brady (toe/right elbow) was limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Brady was a full participant Wednesday, but he was downgraded to limited Thursday. So far there's nothing to suggest that the QB will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but it remains to be seen if he'll log another limited session Friday or resume practicing fully to close the week.

