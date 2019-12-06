Play

Peterson (toe) took part in Friday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

Peterson was held out of Thursday's practice to rest his toe, but it seemed at the time that decision was made for maintenance reasons, and Peterson's participation Friday puts him back on track to take the field Sunday against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories