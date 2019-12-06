Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go

Ridley (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ridley was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with no suggestion he was ever in danger of missing the Week 14 game. He will face added competition for targets with both Julio Jones (shoulder) and Austin Hooper (knee) back in the lineup.

