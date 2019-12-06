Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to rock
Trufant (toe) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's divisional contest against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trufant was a limited participant in Friday's practice, as has been routine for him since returning from a four-game absence Week 11. He'll nonetheless play through his lingering toe injury against Carolina on Sunday. The 29-year-old has played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense over the last three weeks.
