Trufant (toe) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's divisional contest against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trufant was a limited participant in Friday's practice, as has been routine for him since returning from a four-game absence Week 11. He'll nonetheless play through his lingering toe injury against Carolina on Sunday. The 29-year-old has played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense over the last three weeks.