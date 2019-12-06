49ers' Marcell Harris: Set to start Sunday
Harris will start in place of Jaquiski Tart (ribs) at strong safety Sunday against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Tartt sustained a fractured rib during the Week 13 loss to the Ravens and will be sidelined for at least one contest, pushing Harris into the starting role. Harris received five starts for the 49ers last season -- also in place of an injured Tartt -- but he was unable to crack the season-opening roster for 2019.
