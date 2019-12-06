Patriots' Tom Brady: Removed from injury report
Brady (elbow, toe) was removed from the Patriots' injury report Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Brady was added to the injury report Thursday after the two issues limited his activity in practice, but he was apparently able to do enough Friday to gain clearance for the Week 14 matchup. He'll head into the contest with two of his top targets (Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu) listed as questionable with injuries of their own, though neither receiver looks in major peril of missing the contest. Brady is coming off a 326-yard passing performance in last weekend's loss to the Texans, with the yardage output representing his best total since Week 6.
