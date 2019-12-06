Play

Graham (calf/wrist) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Redskins.

For the second week in a row, Graham was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report before logging back-to-back limited showings to wrap it up. With no designation attached to him, he'll again lead the Packers' tight end group, which also includes a motley crew of Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.

