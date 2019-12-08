Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Won't play Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

With Fuller out Sunday, added Week 14 opportunities opposite DeAndre Hopkins are available for Kenny Stills, with DeAndre Carter and possibly Keke Coutee also candidates to see increased snaps in Houston's passing attack versus Denver.

