Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Thomas continues to see his share of snaps in the Jets offense, along with fellow receivers Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder, but of late his ceiling has been limited, with the 31-year-old - who hasn't scored a TD in 10 games to date -- having totaled nine catches (on 13 targets) for 89 yards over his last three outings.

