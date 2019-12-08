Play

Sanu (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

In his return from missing one game due to an ankle injury, Sanu was on the field for 19 of a possible 87 offensive snaps in last Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, en route to hauling in three catches (on five targets) for 14 yards. Now further removed from his absence, Sanu's workload figures to pick up in the coming weeks, but he'll be a hit-or-miss fantasy option until he gets a full and productive game in.

