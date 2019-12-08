Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Through 12 games, Edelman is averaging 10.25 targets a game, with his steady volume in that span having yielded a fantasy-friendly 82/915/5 stat line to date.

