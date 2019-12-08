Wilson suffered a concussion during Sunday's contest against the Jets and is ruled out to return,Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson joins No. 1 wideout DeVante Parker in the league's five-step protocol for head injuries Sunday. As a result, the Dolphins will be forced to proceed with a wide receiver corps consisting of only Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford for the remainder of Week 14.