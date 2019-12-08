Play

Izzo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Izzo will miss his sixth game this season, including his third healthy scratch due to a coach's decision. With the 29-year-old out for the game, tight end duties shift to Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse for Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories