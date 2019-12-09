Play

Dupree recorded five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

With each sack by Dupree he adds to his career-best season total which now stands at 9.5 sacks. Heading into a Week 15 game against Buffalo the Pittsburgh defense has the third most sacks this season (48). Dupree will look to add to that total against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen who has been sacked 33 times this season and 11 times in his last three games.

