Seahawks' Jason Myers: Misses extra point
Myers connected on two field goals but missed an extra point in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.
Myers drilled field goals from 34 and 39 yards, but he couldn't convert on his lone extra-point try in the third quarter. The 28-year-old has now hit 20 of 25 field goals (80 percent) and 33 of 36 extra points (92 percent). He'll hope to get more opportunities against Carolina, which has allowed 27.7 points per game this season.
