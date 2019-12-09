Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total
Campbell had two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Campbell brought down Philip Rivers for a 10-yard loss in the first quarter, but that was essentially the defensive highlight of the game for Jacksonville as it was gashed for 6.5 yards per carry and 12.6 yards per pass attempt. The veteran defensive end has 48 tackles (31 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through 13 games.
