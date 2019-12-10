Play

Gallman (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game at Philadelphia, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

For the first time this season, Gallman will be a healthy scratch. Aside from getting 24 touches Week 4 in place of an injured Saquon Barkley, Gallman has just 16 total in his other nine appearances. Look for Javorius Allen and Elijhaa Penny to receive any RB reps that don't go to Barkley.

