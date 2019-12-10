Tevaughn Campbell: Waived by Chargers
The Chargers waived Campbell on Monday.
With Michael Davis expected to be reinstated from a two-game suspension for Week 15, the Chargers cleared room on the roster for him. Campbell will look to latch onto another roster around the league, but he's more likely to be a practice squad candidate.
