Smith had three receptions for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Smith started the game in a two-TE set with Kyle Rudolph. He had had more snaps (51) than Rudolph (46). Smith has become a larger part of the offense as the season progressed and with Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he has just four receptions the past two games. He didn't get targeted much in Sunday's game once the Vikings had a large lead and turned to the running game.