Alie-Cox had one reception for eight yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

Indianapolis didn't use many two-TE sets in a shootout with Alie-Cox getting just 16 snaps and Ross Travis having five snaps behind Jack Doyle (49 snaps). It doesn't look like Alie-Cox or Travis will be big factors in the passing game even with Eric Ebron on IR with an ankle injury and several other wide receivers sidelined.

