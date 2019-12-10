Play

Trufant was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

This was expected as Trufant had already been declared out for the season. The 29-year-old finishes the season with 18 tackles (13 solo), four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

