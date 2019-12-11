Play

Littleton racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Seahawks.

Littleton has racked up double-digit tackes five times this season, and is up to 112 tackles (65 solo) and 2.5 sacks through 13 games. He should continue to be one of the top IDP fantasy options for the rest of the season, especially considering Littleton played all 67 defensive snaps in the game. The 26-year-old will draw a tough matchup in a huge game Sunday against the Cowboys.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories