Bengals' A.J. Green: No practice Wednesday
Green (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Coach Zac Taylor reiterated Wednesday that Green is still considered day-to-day, according to Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer, a label that the star wideout has now carried for two weeks. Green will need to up his level of activity during the week's final two practice sessions for any chances of suiting up against the Patriots on Sunday, and he can safely be considered to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 15. The veteran is still looking to make his season debut.
