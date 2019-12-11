Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Trending in wrong direction
Vander Esch (neck) didn't have a further evaluation as planned Monday, but the Cowboys don't plan to put him on IR yet, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
The fact that the Cowboys are pondering IR for Vander Esch puts the second-year linebacker on track to miss a fourth straight game, and his absence from Wednesday's practice supports that notion. Coach Jason Garrett does believe Vander Esch's condition is improving, so possibly the team is hoping he'll be healthy for playoffs.
