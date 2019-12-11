Play

Gabriel (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.

It stands to reason whether or not the Bears should allow Gabriel to get back on the field this season as he goes through the concussion protocol for the second time. Fortunately, the protocol exists, and he has yet to make enough progress to get back on the practice field, let alone in front of an independent neurologist. Until he does so, there's no telling when Gabriel will play again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories